Knutton residents to have a say in village redevelopment
Hundreds of homes could be built in a Staffordshire village as part of a major revamp.
The £25m project could see a new sports pavilion built in Knutton, along with 240 new homes.
A new village hall and village green could also be built, as well as improvements to the Church Lane and Milehouse Lane junction.
The plans also include traffic calming measures on the High Street and Blackbank Road.
Councillor Derek Huckfield said the proposals would put the village "back on the map" .
Aspire Housing's Gordon Court and Castletown Grange retirement complexes could also undergo a refurbishment.
Higher income
The scheme has been met with a varied response as chair of Silverdale Parish Council, Henryk Adamczuk, expressed "concerns", the Local Democracy Reporting Service has said.
Many of the homes would be targeted at higher income families.
"From a social point of view, I think it's undesirable to lose playing fields in order to fund a mixed development," Mr Adamczuk said.
"I think the focus on aspirational housing is also a mistake."
Mr Huckfield said: "Knutton is a deprived area and because of that [development] we're going to have the money to invest in Knutton for a new community centre, traffic calming measures and all of the thing that've been taken away."
