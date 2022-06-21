Tunstall public toilets demolished due to drugs and crime
A town centre's public toilets were demolished after becoming a magnet for drugs and crime, a council said.
The facilities in Butterfield Place, Tunstall, were no longer safe, Stoke on Trent council said.
Shoppers criticised their removal and said it would dissuade people from visiting the town.
But a council spokeswoman said: "We want to make our town centres as safe as possible and removing a catalyst for anti-social behaviour was a priority."
She said the decision came "after years of anti-social behaviour, including drug and alcohol abuse as well as no longer being safe to maintain".
"Whilst we appreciate this has caused some disruption to users, alternative toilets will be available at Tunstall Market Hall for public use on a Wednesday, Friday and Saturday."
