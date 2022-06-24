Five arrested in modern slavery raids
Five people have been arrested as part of a police probe into modern slavery.
Properties in Romford, Burton-upon-Trent and Birmingham were raided by the National Crime Agency on Thursday.
Officers suspected the five of being involved in "using forced labour to produce cannabis".
In central Birmingham, officers arrested two men, in their 20s and 30s, on suspicion of production and possession of Class B drugs, and immigration offences.
In Romford, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s were arrested on suspicion of holding a person in slavery of servitude, production of cannabis, and possession of Class A and B drugs.
Another man was arrested at the Romford address on suspicion of immigration offences and remained in custody, the NCA said.
The four other suspects were released under investigation.
Searches were also carried out at two locations in Burton-upon-Trent.
"We know organised crime gangs often exploit the vulnerable to further their profits," National Crime Agency operations manager Neil Gardner said.
