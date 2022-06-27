Staffordshire Police: New model 'to boost emergency response'
- Published
A new policing model has launched in the hope of enabling officers to respond quicker to emergencies.
The plan from Staffordshire Police will see emergency response officers operating from the same ten local areas as neighbourhood officers and PCSOs.
Ch Const Chris Noble said it would enhance the officers' local knowledge.
He said it was "critical we are more closely embedded in, and visible to, local communities so we can work most effectively with the public".
The ten Local Policing Teams are set to operate in Leek, Hanley, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Longton, Stafford, Burton, Codsall, Cannock, Lichfield and Tamworth.
Mr Noble said enhanced local knowledge would help solve problems, allow more time to investigate and "provide a high-quality, consistent and caring service for victims of crime".
The changes were also said to support the force's policing priorities for the next 12 to 18 months, which, the force explained, would be published imminently.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk