Homes plan for historic Spode pottery site
Plans for homes and leisure facilities at Stoke-on-Trent's Spode Pottery Works have been put forward.
The city council said it has worked with developer Nimrod Holdings on the application for the Elenora Street site.
It gave Nimrod permission to bring forward plans in 2020, but they were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Spode factory closed in 2008 and since 2016 the council has been working to regenerate the area.
The authority has carried out repairs to some of the historic buildings and a Spode museum has opened on the site.
It said the plans were a "further major redevelopment" which would bring new jobs and training opportunities to the area.
Spode can trace its history back to 1770 and the ceramics are still produced in the city, after the brand was acquired by the Portmerion group in 2009.
Daniel Jellyman, the councillor responsible for regeneration and heritage, said: "The legacy at Spode is one that will continue to grow."
