Ford Green House fire: Arrests in Stoke-on-Trent

Smoke rises from Ford Green House, with flames behind a top-floor windowAnton Thorley
Firefighters were called to a blaze at Ford Green House

Three teenagers have been arrested after a fire at an historic building in Stoke-on-Trent.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at Ford Green House on Ford Green Road, Smallthorne, at about 19:00 BST on Monday.

A boy and two girls, all 16, were arrested on suspicion of arson, Staffordshire Police said.

The force has appealed for witnesses plus CCTV and dashcam footage of the incident.

Pictures taken near the scene show flames in a top-floor window and parts of the roof, with plumes of smoke also spotted.

Police say the suspects have been released under investigation as inquiries continue.

The 19th Century building had fallen into disrepair in recent years and nearly 800 people signed a petition to Stoke-on-Trent City Council calling for a redevelopment of the property.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.

Anton Thorley
Thick plumes of smoke were seen coming out of the building

