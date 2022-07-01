Marriage proposal at Ed Sheeran concert goes viral on TikTok
A man whose marriage proposal at an Ed Sheeran gig has been watched millions of times on TikTok says he thought at the time his fiancée would walk off.
Millions of people have seen Andy Gunning, from Crewe, Cheshire, popping the question to Tanya Preen.
But he said beforehand he had been "bricking it" as his other half disliked being centre of attention.
"I didn't know if she would see the occasion and walk off," Mr Gunning said.
"I was just over the moon because I got the look I wanted from her."
The pair had tickets for the gig in Manchester in June and Mr Gunning said the idea of proposing at the concert had come to him while they had been on holiday.
"We were sat in Majorca and I just thought 'I have the ring, the gig is on the Sunday, I know her nails are already done because she has her holiday nails, so I am just going to go for it'," he said.
"It is someone who you love, you only get to ask the question once so you have to make sure it is right."
He got the ring out ready at the gig while his other half got a drink and caught the attention of other concert-goers, who helped him pick the song he was going to propose during - Overpass Graffiti.
Several people recorded the proposal and one uploaded to TikTok has had more than five million views.
Mr Gunning said the reaction had been extraordinary, adding: "Tanya's sister-in-law phoned her and was like 'do you realise your proposal is on TikTok?'"
The couple now plan to tie the knot in either May or June 2024.
