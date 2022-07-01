Barn owl rescued from a TV tangle in Stoke-on-Trent
Take a look at this little twit - a barn owl "hoo" turned heads when he misunderstood what was meant by channel surfing.
The bird was spotted tangled in a TV aerial by residents in Stoke-on-Trent who alerted the RSPCA.
And despite the interference, there was still a good reception from the animal welfare charity.
Staff mounted a rescue with firefighters and signalled "no lasting injuries".
According to the RSPCA, it was the bird's jesses - thin straps around its legs - that tethered it to the aerial which was on top of a house.
RSPCA inspector Natalie Perehovsky was called by worried residents to the home on Beverley Drive in Bentilee on Wednesday morning.
A tag revealed the owl had an owner a few streets away who confirmed it had been missing for three days.
"His worried owner was very relieved to be reunited with him," Ms Perehovsky said.
She scaled the house with the support of Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, freeing the owl and then placing it in a box so it could be checked over by a vet.
"He was just a little bit sore and weak from his unpleasant ordeal," Ms Perehovsky said
"I'm really pleased this beautiful bird appears to have suffered no lasting injuries as a result of his escapade."
