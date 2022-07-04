Attempted murder arrest after man assaulted in Hereford
- Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was critically injured.
West Mercia Police said officers were called just before 20:00 BST on Sunday to reports of a serious assault in Rothesay Mead, Hereford.
A 59-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham where he is in a critical condition.
The woman, 55, was being questioned in police custody.
Det Insp Liz Warner said: "I understand that incidents of this nature can be alarming, but would like to reassure the public that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat or risk to the wider community."
She said officers would remain on Rothesay Mead on Monday while investigations continued.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk