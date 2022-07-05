Tamworth set for art workshops after £29k funding awarded
- Published
A Staffordshire arts group is set to hold six months of events and workshops after being awarded £29,300 in funding.
Create Community Tamworth begins on Saturday 23 July when 30 artists paint on a "heroes and villains" theme.
New Urban Era's (NUE) project also includes summer schemes for children in areas such as beatboxing and DJ skills.
"Our aim is to get as many local people as possible to engage in the arts and we have worked tirelessly to make this happen," said NUE founder Vic Brown.
He said the project was "delighted" to again receive the Arts Council England funding and was looking forward to workshops' launch.
The events, also funded by the borough council and private sponsorship, would take place in Tamworth and surrounding villages, Mr Brown said.
The heroes and villains painting event at North Warwickshire Recreation Centre will be backed by cosplay group Central Legion.
Summer holiday workshops for children aged eight to 17 will be run in partnership with Staffordshire Space and will include lessons in breakdance and spray can art.
Places can be booked via NUE's website.
Schools are also being asked to "get creative" for NUE's recyclable sculpture trail which will be part of its Environmental Arts Festival in September.
The We are Angels project, which saw people's designs projected on to Tamworth Castle, is additionally set to return for the Christmas season.