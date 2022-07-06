Stoke-on-Trent North MP Jonathan Gullis leaves government role
MP Jonathan Gullis has resigned from his government role following the row over the Chris Pincher controversy.
Mr Gullis resigned as parliamentary private secretary to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.
The Stoke-on-Trent North MP will continue to serve his constituency which includes Kidsgrove and Talke.
Mr Gullis said the government had become more focused on dealing with its "reputational damage" than "delivering for the people of this country".
Boris Johnson is fighting to stay in office, amid a wave of resignations from his government in protest at his leadership.
Conservative MP Mr Gullis added he had resigned was a "heavy heart" and had been a "member of the Conservative party my whole adult life".
The MP said he would continue to "protect and preserve our heritage, creating new high skilled and high wage jobs locally and making sure people have the best healthcare and education this country has to offer".
The MP for West Bromwich East Nicola Richards, who like Mr Gullis was elected in 2019, has also resigned as a parliamentary private secretary (PPS).
'Poor judgement'
Ms Richards said in her resignation letter to Boris Johnson, she was "grateful for the opportunity to support ministers and the Secretary of State Transport in their ambitions to level-up and invest in transport infrastructure across the country".
However, the MP said, while she was trying to support her constituents during the cost-of-living crisis, she cannot bring herself to serve as a PPS under the current circumstances, "where the focus is skewed by poor judgement".
"I believe something must change," Ms Richards added.
Saqib Bhatti, Conservative MP for Meriden in the borough of Solihull, also resigned from his government role as a PPS.
"The events of the past few months have undermined public trust in all of us," Mr Bhatti said.
