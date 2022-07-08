Off-duty Staffordshire Police officer guilty of assault
- Published
A serving police officer has been found guilty of assault.
PC Colin Gay, 49, denied the charge relating to an incident in Blythe Bridge, Staffordshire, in October while off-duty from Staffordshire Police.
He was convicted and fined £500 at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Thursday following a two-day trial and ordered to pay £1,000 costs.
Misconduct proceedings will now take place following the conclusion of criminal proceedings, the force said.
Assistant Chief Constable Justin Bibby said: "The high standards we expect from our officers apply equally when they are off duty.
"PC Gay's actions were unacceptable."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.