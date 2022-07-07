Man killed retired priest in Stafford hospital attack
- Published
A man has admitted killing a retired priest in an assault at hospital.
Oliver Kemp, 82, from Stone, Staffordshire, died almost a week after he was hurt at County Hospital in Stafford on 17 February last year, police said.
Joseph David Phillips pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility at Stafford Crown Court.
The 33-year-old, from Stafford, is due to be sentenced on 6 September.
Phillips, from Riverside Mews, had previously denied a charge of murder but admitted manslaughter in court on Thursday.
"This is a terribly sad case," Det Ch Insp Cheryl Hannan from the Staffordshire force said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.