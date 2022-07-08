Man charged over serious assault in Hanley
A man has been charged over an assault that left a man with life-threatening head injuries, police said.
Benjamin Wallbanks, 39, has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm with intent over the assault in Hanley, on 28 November 2021.
A 28-year-old man found unconscious at the scene remains in a critical condition in hospital eight months on.
Mr Wallbanks, of Opal Road, Fenton, was remanded in custody to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre later.
Staffordshire Police said its officers were called to Trinity Street, near its junction with Stafford Street, at about 04:00 GMT.
