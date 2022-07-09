Seven injured in Rugeley house fire
Seven people have been taken to hospital following a house fire in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Firefighters were called to the blaze near Burnthill Lane in Rugeley at about 03:15 BST.
The injuries suffered are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue said.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
All occupants had already left the property when fire personnel arrived at the scene.
Crews remain at the scene and police have closed surrounding roads.
