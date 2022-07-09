Work on M54 to M6 link road to start within months
Work on a new road linking the M54 to the M6 in the West Midlands is set to start within the next few months, National Highways has said.
The £200m development will see a 2.5km (1.6-mile) road between junction one of the M54 and junction 11 of the M6.
It is expected to reduce congestion through the villages of Featherstone, Hilton and Shareshill in Staffordshire.
Site surveys, tree clearance and temporary fence installation will take place in the coming months.
Two new compounds will be set up in Mill Lane and just off the A460 in Featherstone, which will include offices, parking, welfare facilities and storage for equipment and materials.
Upon completion, access to existing local roads will be via a new junction north east of the current location on the M54 and Hilton Lane will be realigned.
The scheme, recommended by the government's Planning Inspectorate, is set to reduce traffic on local roads such as the A460, A449 and A5, by providing additional capacity, the agency said.
National Highways has warned junction 1 of the M54 will be closed for two weeks in 2024.
