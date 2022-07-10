Huge fire rips through Burton-upon-Trent recycling site
A huge fire has ripped through a recycling site in Burton-upon-Trent.
Fire crews from two regions, Staffordshire and Hereford and Worcester, tackled the waste fire at a premises in Glensyl Way, shortly after 23:15 BST on Saturday night.
Firefighters remained at the scene throughout the night.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue said the fire was caused by "an accidental ignition", adding no injuries were reported.
Station manager Sarah Smith assured nearby residents that both the premises and air within the area were now safe.
