Police watchdog referral after biker's death in Fenton
- Published
Staffordshire Police has referred itself to the police watchdog after the death of a motorcyclist.
Officers were called to to King Street in Fenton at about 04:25 BST on Sunday over reports of a collision involving a white Aprilia motorbike.
A 33-year-old man from Stoke-on-Trent died, the force said.
Due to previous contact with the man, separate to the collision, it said it had referred the incident to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.
Officers from Staffordshire and West Midlands serious collision unit have appealed for anyone who saw what happened or who may have relevant dashcam footage to contact them.
