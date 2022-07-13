Leek minor injuries unit closed by Covid staff absences
- Published
A minor injuries unit has closed temporarily due to staff shortages.
The decision to shut Leek Moorlands Hospital in Staffordshire will be reviewed on Monday 18 July.
Patients are being asked to instead attend a walk-in centre at Haywood Hospital in Stoke-on-Trent.
The closure was due to the number of staff off work due to Covid-19, said the Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.
Neil Carr, the trust's chief executive, explained: "We know this will be a huge disappointment to many who have campaigned for the restoration of the full operating hours.
"The ability to run high-quality services safely with adequate staffing will always be the organisation's priority."
The unit was previously closed for the same reason in March.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk