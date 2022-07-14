Wallis Simpson keepsakes go under the hammer in Lichfield

Keepsakes belonging to the late Duchess of Windsor, Wallis Simpson, are going under the hammer.

Earrings, belts and stationery found in her estate following her death in 1986 are set to be auctioned in Lichfield, Staffordshire, on 19 July.

The items are thought to be worth about £200 but are fascinating in terms of living history, the auction house said.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers' Fine Art Sale takes place at The Lichfield Auction Centre in Fradley.

Five fabric and suede belts once owned by Wallis Simpson
The stationary is pre-printed with 'The Duchess of Windsor requests the pleasure of the company of...’ and letterheaded paper embossed with the duchess’ coat of arms.

Going under the hammer are a pair of Bergere gold-plated clip on earrings, in a red and gilt case with an interlinked WE - for Wallis and Edward.

The collection also features a coronet, five fabric and suede belts and a parcel of unused stationary including a blank invitation and matching envelope.

The effects tell a "story of a life of grandeur," Sarah Williams, senior valuer at the auctioneers, said.

"The collection as a whole may not fetch much more than £200, but in terms of living history these are fascinating items."

The romance between divorcee Mrs Simpson and King Edward VII led to his abdication in December 1936, less than a year after being crowned.

He was then made Duke of Windsor and married Wallis six months later.

