Stafford business centre opens in town's historic Shire Hall
A new business enterprise centre is opening following the £2m refurbishment of a "landmark" building.
The former library space at Stafford's Shire Hall has been transformed, offering offices and workspace areas.
Stafford Chambers of Commerce is among the first occupants to move into the Market Square centre, said Staffordshire County Council
The project forms part of a wider long-term regeneration of the the grade II* listed building, it said.
The 1790s-built complex, also home to the county town's former court, will also offer meeting areas and advice and support to small businesses.
Council deputy leader Philip White said it was pleased to have bought the "iconic landmark" back into use for the community.
"Much consideration has gone into the planning of the hall's future use and our evidence and research has shown there is a need for provision in the town for small businesses.
