Lichfield: Driver in critical condition after A5 crash
- Published
A driver is in a critical condition in hospital after a two-car crash in Staffordshire.
The man, in his 40s, was driving a Ford Focus when it collided with an Audi on the A5 near Lichfield at about 17:15 BST on Friday, police said.
He was taken to hospital by air ambulance. The Audi's driver and a passenger were not hurt.
Witnesses and anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the collision have been urged to contact police.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.