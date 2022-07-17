West Midlands train passengers face disruption from trackside fire
Train passengers have been warned of disruption throughout Sunday to services between Birmingham and Liverpool due to a fire.
The blaze, next to the track between Stafford and Crewe, has affected journeys between those stations, National Rail Enquiries said.
Disruption is expected until the end of Sunday.
Passengers have been warned services could be cancelled, delayed by about 15 minutes or diverted via Alsager.
The BBC has contacted local fire services for further information.
