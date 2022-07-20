Vintage vehicles on show at new transport museum
A new transport museum is set to open in Staffordshire.
An array of vintage buses, vehicles and historic trucks will be showcased at the Statfold Narrow Gauge Museum Trust, near Tamworth.
It will open over Saturday and Sunday and the exhibition is being hosted in partnership with Transport Museum Wythall.
The steam railway will also open so guests can ride around the site to see the locomotive collection.
New facilities also include a climbing centre and three-tier soft play area.
The museum said all of the buses were relevant to the local area, having formerly operated around the West Midlands.
There are also two Kenworth lorries which have been restored to their former glory at Statfold, it added.
