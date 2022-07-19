Evacuations after hand grenade found in Hereford
An unexploded hand grenade has been found at an industrial estate, police say.
The West Mercia force said a cordon was in place around Rotherwas Industrial Estate in Hereford, and neighbouring properties had been evacuated as a precaution.
It said an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team had been deployed to make the item safe.
Police said further updates would be forthcoming.
