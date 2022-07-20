Stafford man carries fridge up Snowdon for charity
- Published
A man carried a fridge on his back as he walked up Snowdon to raise awareness of mental health issues.
Ex-serviceman Michael Copeland, from Stafford, has raised more than £4,000 for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).
The fridge, he said, represented the "burden mental health can have on us".
Speaking to BBC Radio Stoke, Mr Copeland said: "It was amazing the amount of people that came out and supported.
"When I got to the top...I just broke down. I fell to one knee and shed a few tears and everyone was cheering and clapping", he said.
The ex-serviceman said there was around a "45-minute queue" to take a picture on the summit but "everyone started clapping for me and ushered me to the front".
"I didn't expect them to do that, I was ready to wait in the queue," he added.
He completed the hike in "about five hours" at "a good pace".
Mr Copeland, a bodybuilder, explained he used the gym to help with his own mental health and began hiking about a year ago.
He said he wanted to encourage people to find "positive outlets" to help their minds stay healthy.
"For me, the gym and being outdoors is just a massive release and I kind of want to share that with people to make people realise there are things you can do yourself to help yourself mentally."
Mr Copeland, who is raising funds via a JustGiving page, said he trained by carrying the fridge on Cannock Chase.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk