High temperatures started Mow Cop nature reserve fire
A fire at a Cheshire nature reserve was started by the sun igniting dry plants, an investigation has concluded.
Firefighters from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the wildfire at Castle Road in Mow Cop at about 14:50 BST on Tuesday.
Investigators said there was no evidence of it being started by a camp fire or barbeque.
Investigations are due to begin into two wildfires in Worcestershire that started during the recent heatwave.
Cheshire fire service said it had to work fast to prevent the Mow Cop fire spreading and that it had affected nearby buildings, but crews were able to leave the scene by 14:00 on Wednesday.
The fire investigation, confirming the fire was accidental, was completed by Thursday morning.
Firefighters are still working to damp down land at Lickey Hills Country Park in Worcestershire where a fire burned an area of approximately 538,000 sq ft (50,000 square metres).
Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said it had worked with park rangers and used drones at the country park, to monitor hot spots.
Investigations are yet to start into the cause of that fire.
Drones have also been used to check on a fire at the Hartlebury Common nature reserve near Stourport-on-Severn, which started on Tuesday evening.
The fire service described that one as "very challenging" and that an area of about 107,640 sq ft (10,000 square meters) had been affected.
Crews were able to leave the scene by 00:54 on Thursday and an investigation into the cause of that fire is due to begin.
