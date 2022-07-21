Rethink on council artwork in Crewe after public feedback
- Published
Plans for a public vote on new artwork in a town centre have been put on hold after initial feedback about the designs, a council said.
Cheshire East Council revealed two designs on Tuesday for a "heritage wall" in Crewe.
A vote on the final choice had been scheduled for Friday but on Wednesday the local authority postponed the plan.
"It is important that the people of Crewe are happy," councillor Nick Mannion said.
"We have listened to what people have said and we will now take all those comments on board, move forward with the artist and review the available options."
The two designs had been posted on social media by local news site Cheshire Live and more than 240 people commented, largely negatively.
Several people criticised the grammar in one of the designs as it features the slogan "Crewe are people powered".
One user called the designs "horrendous - we need colour not more greyness" while another asked: "Can one vote 'none of the above'?".
The public art is due to become part of the Royal Arcade scheme in the town, a major redevelopment of the shopping area.
The two designs revealed by the council would have used metal sheets with perforations to form a series of images.
But the council said the reaction to the designs has made them reconsider them.
Further discussions will be held to review them and the authority said it would "consider how they can be re-presented".
Councillor Mannion, chair of the council's economy and growth committee, said they still planned to hold a public vote "as soon as possible".