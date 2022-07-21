Staffordshire Police officer sacked for inappropriate sexual comments
- Published
A police officer has been sacked for making inappropriate sexual comments to colleagues.
A two-day hearing concluded the officer's conduct breached standards and amounted to gross misconduct, Staffordshire Police said.
They have been suspended since the inquiry began in October and will no longer be able to work in policing.
The officer "completely undermined" public confidence, Deputy Chief Constable Emma Barnett said.
"Tackling inappropriate sexual behaviour within our own workforce is a priority and we are determined to deal with any individual whose behaviour falls short of the standards we expect," she added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.