Stafford: M6 driver caught cuddling cat
A driver stopped by police on suspicion of drink-driving was actually cuddling a cat on her lap.
The Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) pulled over the vehicle on the M6 near Stafford on Thursday night.
The driver was formally found to not be in proper control of her vehicle.
Police shared the events on Twitter, with one user having the following to say about the road safety transgression: "At least she was using the cats eyes."
