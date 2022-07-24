Pair to bring Ukrainian refugee families to UK in minibus
Two HR consultants plan to drive a minibus to the Ukraine border to take 15 refugees and bring them to the UK.
Alan Walker and Jeremy Russon, from Uttoxeter in Staffordshire, said they had been "struck by the horrors of the last few months" and wanted to help.
The minibus was donated to them, but they raised more than £6,500 to pay for fuel, accommodation and supplies.
Mr Walker, 44, said: "I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a bit nervous. It'll be a challenge but I'm also really excited."
"I can't wait to meet the families we are helping and showing them the UK."
He and Mr Russon, 53, plan to start the 3,000-mile journey on 31 July and drive through France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany, before getting to the Polish border with Ukraine.
The pair will then meet and collect several families who have gained visas for the UK via a partner charity.
Mr Walker said: "We've all been struck by the horrors of the last few months, watching the heart-breaking stories of the war in Ukraine."
He explained they wanted to help out and contacted a charity which helped refugees.
The charity supplied the minibus and Mr Walker said: "It kind of spiralled from there."
The pair said any surplus funds would go towards the next trip and helping other Ukrainian families settle in the UK.
