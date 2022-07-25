Staffordshire student halls asylum seeker plan set to be approved
- Published
Plans to house nearly 500 asylum seekers in vacated student halls in Stafford look set to be approved at a council meeting this week.
The site at Stafford Education and Enterprise Park would provide "specialist accommodation", according to the proposals.
In-house education and medical services would also be available.
Borough councillors will decide at a meeting on Wednesday whether to back the scheme.
There have been hundreds of objections, including fears about noise and pressure on local services.
"A number of public concerns have been raised regarding the management of the facility, this however is not a material planning consideration," said a report to members on the proposal for the former Staffordshire University buildings.
"In conclusion, the proposal is considered to be acceptable in principle and would provide specialist accommodation in a suitable location."
Recommending the scheme for approval, officers said it would also create additional jobs, while reusing an existing building.
