Fire damaged Stoke-on-Trent church restoration under way
- Published
Repair work to a 170-year-old church after it was damaged by fire will be lengthy, workers have said.
The blaze in April caused significant damage to the Grade II listed St John the Evangelist church on the A34 in Trent Vale, Stoke-on-Trent.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was started due to an electrical appliance fault.
Church warden Steve Copner said work to repair the building is continuing "steadily".
"It is a bit like a swan on a river, very calm on the surface but there is a lot of activity going on underneath," he said
The roof has been covered and boarding has been put around the building, he said, but a lot of the work has involved clearing debris.
"Then we have got to sift out lots of [items of] historical and ecclesiastical importance," Mr Copner said.
He said the church is having regular meetings with the insurance company, the loss adjusters and the company which is project managing the work.
Mr Copner previously said it was expected the work would take a "a couple of years".
But he said the church are "pleased" with the way work is progressing and services are being held at a nearby church centre while the repair work is carried out.
