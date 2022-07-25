Man stabbed by five others at Mill Green Nature Reserve

A man was stabbed several times after a confrontation

A 20-year-old suffered serious leg injuries when he was stabbed several times after being approached by a group of five men.

It happened at Mill Green Nature Reserve in Cannock on Saturday, between 18:30 and 19:20 BST.

Following a confrontation and the subsequent stabbing, the male victim made his way to Eastern Way where he was helped by members of the public.

He remains in hospital in a stable condition, say police.

Detectives on the Staffordshire force want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or noticed a group in the area acting suspiciously.

