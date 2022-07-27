Rare rabbit figurine sold for £35k at Staffordshire auction
A rare rabbit figurine has sold for £35,500 at a Staffordshire auction.
The Royal Doulton figure, a Bunnykins tableau, was sold at Potteries Auction in Silverdale, Newcastle-under-Lyme on 7 July.
Titled Celebration Time, the collectable is one of two prototypes and was produced in 1998 in anticipation of the millennium.
It took eight minutes to sell and was won by an anonymous bidder in Australia.
Previous sales of similar calibre Royal Doulton figures have peaked at about £20,000-£25,000, and Potteries Auction believe that this figure is a world record price.
