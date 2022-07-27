Bricks and rocks thrown on to M6 Toll in Staffordshire
Bricks and rocks have been thrown from bridges on to the M6 Toll.
Staffordshire Police said, between April and July, incidents had been reported where objects had been dropped on to passing vehicles, causing damage.
The force said all incidents were reported to have involved youths and it has appealed to parents to check what their children are doing.
It urged anyone with information to come forward.
Officers were sent to Pool Lane, Burntwood, just before 18:00 BST on 18 April where a witness reported a group of youths, seen wearing dark hoodies, throwing objects on to the motorway.
Shortly before 20:50 on 26 May, officers were called to Norton Hall Lane, Norton Canes, following reports two youths were seen directing water balloons towards vehicles.
Slabs were reportedly thrown at vehicles close to the exit of junction T5, on the toll road, at 14:15 on 12 June.
Another incident was reported in Pool Lane at 14:50 on 3 July, with reports of two youths throwing rocks at vehicles.
In this instance, one driver reported having their wing mirror taken off and scratches to their vehicle.
Six days later, a driver reported a group of youths had dropped a brick on to their vehicle, damaging the bonnet at about 13:30 close to junction T6.
PC Jo Wright, of the Central Motorway Police Group, said officers were now patrolling known locations.
"So I would encourage young people to think about the consequences of a spilt-second silly decision or an attempt to show off, that it can have serious consequences for them and others," she said.
"In addition to this, I would also like to appeal to parents.
"As we move into warmer weather and school holidays approach, I ask that you check what your children are up to, and where they are going, as well as speak with them about the importance of making safe and responsible decisions."
