Uniform swap shop set up for families in Tamworth
A school uniform donation event has been set up to help families source free clothes ahead of the new school term in September.
Unwanted, good quality items can be taken to Tamworth Town Hall on Friday between midday and 15:00 BST.
Donations will then be sorted and available from there on Saturday between the same times, Tamworth Borough Council said.
The service aims to help families as the cost of living increases.
Up to 1.4 million school uniform items are thrown away each year, according to recent research.
Councillor Tina Clements said: "With the growing cost of living and increases in utility bills, many families are finding it harder to purchase new school uniforms for their children.
"We all know how quickly children grow and how a number of local schools ask pupils to wear logoed clothing, further adding to the increasing cost for our households."
And Moira Greatorex , the mayor of Tamworth, will be attending the event on Saturday to welcome visitors.
There will be no charge for uniforms collected, but people are invited to make a small donation to the mayor's charity -Tamworth Wellbeing & Cancer Support Centre, if they wish, the council added.
