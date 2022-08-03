Commonwealth Games: 'We've never seen such a big event at Cannock Chase'
By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands
- Published
The magnificent surroundings of Cannock Chase welcomed the Commonwealth Games to Staffordshire on Wednesday as some of the world's top mountain bikers tackled a spectacular and challenging course.
Thousands of spectators and amateur mountain bikers created a carnival atmosphere on another sunny Games day just over 20 miles north of Birmingham.
Mountain biking is already a hugely popular sport in the UK and now local cycling clubs are hoping for a boost in membership after the Cannock Chase event was beamed to television audiences around the world.
And there was plenty to celebrate as Malvern's Evie Richards won the women's cross-country, after Samuel Gaze, from New Zealand, triumphed in the men's event.
Members of Brereton Wheelers Cycling Club, from nearby Rugeley, travelled together to Cannock Chase to watch men's and women's events.
"It's really exciting," said club member Gina Willis. "We've never seen such a big event on the Chase.
"It's really good for the area, encouraging people to take part in cycling and inspiring them."
She added: "It's really helping promote the club because we are on the doorstep.
"Hopefully we can talk to members of the public and encourage them to become members of Brereton Wheelers."
Club colleague Andy Tilsley said Cannock Chase had become "very, very popular".
"People come from all over the country to cycle here, and this really is the icing on the cake for the venue.
"I can see our club growing even more than it already has done."
The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games run until 8 August.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk