Tamworth man, 82, jailed for sexually abusing children
- Published
An 82-year-old man has been jailed for 23 years for a string of sexual offences against children stretching back decades.
Kenneth Wood, of Tamworth, admitted nine charges in all, including six counts of rapes, two of them on girls under 13.
The offences started in the 1960s, with more recent cases between 2011 and 2020, Staffordshire Police said.
Wood was sentenced on Thursday at Stafford Crown Court.
The offences also included indecent assaults on young girls.
In jailing Wood, judge Jonathan Gosling described him as a "monster", Staffordshire Police said.
He was also given an additional year on licence.
Det Con Anna-Mae Dawson, of the force's Child Protection and Exploitation Team, said it had taken "immense bravery" for his victims to come forward.
She said it was a case she would never forget.
"What happened to the victims is devastating, and still impacts them today," Det Con Dawson said.
"To be able to provide some justice and closure really captures why we become officers."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk