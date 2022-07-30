Tamworth misses out on piggyback world record
A town has failed in its bid to break the world record for the largest organised piggyback race.
Tamworth Borough Council invited people to gather in the Castle Grounds for their world record attempt earlier to encourage people to get fit.
The title has been held by Scouts Australia since 2012 after 1,274 people raced in Pascoe Vale South in Victoria.
Tamworth sadly came "nowhere near" with 312 participants, however "it was a lot of fun", the council said.
The council came up with the idea to encourage people to take up a free sporting programme to coincide with the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Part of Castle Summer Fest, other events include free mass exercise classes and an inflatable obstacle course against a backdrop of coverage of the Games.
The council has thanked people who came along "for joining us to give it a go".
