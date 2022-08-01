Fish rescue starts after suspected leak in Burslem Park lake
- Published
A rescue operation is under way to save dozens of fish from a lake after a suspected leak saw water levels suddenly drop.
The fish are targets for predators and must be moved after the water level dropped suddenly, Stoke-on-Trent City Council said.
They will be moved over the coming days to Tiddlers Pool in Berry Hill fields.
The lake at Burslem Park covers the site of an old colliery air shaft, the council said.
Carl Edwards, cabinet member for housing and environment, said: "Although the oxygen levels are still ok, the lower levels of water are making the fish easy targets for predator species, which could be further exacerbated if there was a sudden drop in water.
"Wildlife health is being monitored by staff at the park, and thankfully we haven't seen any sudden fish deaths and no concerns regarding wildlife at this stage.
"But we need to find a permanent solution to the water issue to protect this important historical asset, which is a much-loved public amenity."
The Environment Agency has been consulted and approve of the relocating of the fish, the council added.
