Euro 2022: Former Lionesses turned firefighters 'so proud' of England win
- Published
Two former Lionesses who became firefighters after retiring from the sport have said they are "so proud" of England's historic Euro 2022 victory.
Rachel Unitt made 102 appearances for the national side, while Michelle Hickmott played once for England.
Both became firefighters when they stopped playing and they currently work for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Ms Unitt said: "I hope the win brings more girls into the beautiful game."
She played left-back for England in five major tournaments and was crowned England's International Player of the Year in 2004.
Having played for clubs including Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton and Birmingham City, she was inducted into the National Football Museum's Hall of Fame in 2016.
Ms Unitt added: "This momentous occasion will no doubt inspire so many little girls across the country who can now dream of 'kicking it like Kirby', as well as the lads who can 'bend it like Beckham'."
Mrs Hickmott also played left-back once for England, as well as for Birmingham City, Fulham, Coventry and Charlton until she moved into a management role with the Birmingham Football Association.
Having trained as a firefighter, she joined Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service as assistant chief fire officer in May and had helped organise its five-a-side team, the service said.
"The level of interest and the amount of people watching the match was more than I could ever have imagined when I was playing years ago," she said.
"It was truly amazing. I'm so proud of the girls."
