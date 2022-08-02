Tamworth street art event may become annual
Organisers of a street art event hope it will be held annually after hundreds of people watched artists at work.
They painted to a "heroes and villains" theme at North Warwickshire Recreation Centre, Tamworth, on 23 July.
Vic Brown, of art group New Urban Era (Nue), said the event attracted 450 visitors and was a "great success".
It marked the start of Nue's Creative Community Tamworth project which sees six months of art events and workshops.
The group was awarded £29,300 from Arts Council England towards hosting the scheme.
Mr Brown said things got off to a "flying start" with the street art event.
Nue is now seeking members of the public to join its community advisory group to decide on future projects.
"It's really important the organisation is community-led to enable us to deliver projects that are what the local community wants and needs," Mr Brown said.
"So I urge the locals to get in touch and bring their ideas to our first meeting this September."
Creative Community Tamworth includes summer workshops for children and outreach projects in schools at the start of the autumn term.
Also planned is an environmental arts festival in the grounds of Tamworth Castle on the weekend of 10 September.