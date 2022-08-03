Cannock Chase gears up for Games mountain biking
- Published
The Commonwealth Games moves north into Staffordshire later - when thousands of people will descend on Cannock Chase to watch mountain biking events.
The men will race on trails in the Birches Valley at 11:30 BST while the women begin their races at 14:00 BST.
All 2,500 tickets for the start and finish lines have been sold but people can turn up along the route for free.
There will also be a giant screen in Cannock town centre for people to watch the action unfold.
Ticketholders will also get to see the medal ceremonies take place.
Among those lining up on the start line will be Malvern's Evie Richards for Team England.
Victoria Wilson, from Staffordshire County Council, said the authority "can't wait to welcome thousands of people to beautiful Cannock Chase".
The beauty spot has previously had a new £1m mountain bike trail added called Perry's Trail.
Cannock Chase has 26 square miles of woodlands and forest, river valleys, farmland and heathland.
As the woodlands are "home to many rare species of plant and wildlife", the council has urged people to "come by public transport, stick to the marked trails and spectator hotspots, and take any rubbish they have home with them."
There is a free shuttle bus service from Stafford rail station to Cannock Chase Forest. The service is available to ticketed and non-ticketed spectators.
Drivers are warned of multiple road closures in the area while the events take place. The roads affected are: Brindley Heath Road, Kingsley Wood Road, Marquis Drive, Penkridge Bank Road, Rifle Range Corner, Shooting Butts Lane and Stafford Brook Road.
The following roads are permit access only: Birches Valley, Church Close, Field Place, Horns Croft, Jones Lane, Millside, Oakley Copse, Post Office Lane, Quarry Close, Slitting Mill Road and St Johns Close.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk