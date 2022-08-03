Stoke-on-Trent tower blocks 'damp' and 'unclean'
By Joanne Gallacher
Political reporter, BBC Stoke
- Published
Tower block residents in Stoke-on-Trent have called for their "damp" and "unclean" buildings to be demolished.
Tenants from Port Vale Court in Burslem have told the BBC that water seeps through the brickwork and used needles are left in stairwells.
It comes amid an eight-week consultation exercise that seeks the views of residents in ten council blocks across the city.
An investigation of the buildings found "concerning" issues, the council said.
The 374 residents living in them have until 26 September to share their thoughts on whether the blocks should be knocked down or refurbished.
Tenants at the sites in Burslem, Hanley, Stoke and Blurton have cited problems including poor heating and insulation that they say has left them with rising energy bills.
"I want them down," said Sandra Dean, who has lived in Port Vale Court for 25 years.
The 59-year-old cleaner added: "They're not clean, everywhere has got damp.
"You can see all the water coming through the brickwork - it's everywhere. My mate lives at the top and when it rains it gushes down the stairwell."
Another resident, Nicole Heyes, 19, added: "There's a lot of noise and people are leaving needles around - it's disgusting."
Annette Bellyou, who has lived in the block for 22 years, complains of poor insulation and heating.
The 57-year-old said: "It's very, very costly to live here. Last winter we were paying £10 a day so for the month of January that was £310."
But David Storey, who has lived there for 11 years, said he would prefer to stay.
Mr Storey said: "I say keep them myself. You get some idiots but I cope with it, nobody bothers me. I'm happy here."
The blocks being reviewed along with Port Vale Court are Arthur Cotton Court also in Burslem; Boundary Court, Brookfield Court and Forest Court in Etruria and Hanley ward; Dibden Court, Penkhull Court and Southern Court in Stoke; and Pedley and Robinson Court in Blurton.
Councillor Carl Edwards, cabinet member for housing and environment said: "As a responsible landlord we have thoroughly investigated the issues affecting the buildings.
"These investigations found many issues that are concerning, including poor energy performance, inadequate insulation, deficient stairway glazing and deterioration of roof and parapet walls due to water ingress."
A report to the council last month said demolishing the majority of sites was recommended as the "only viable" option over the long term.
Demolishing and rebuilding the 1970s properties could cost up to £78m, the authority has said.
It is expected such work would take between 15 and 20 years to complete.
