Dancing butcher from Staffordshire a cut above the rest on TikTok
- Published
A butcher has become an online sensation, posting videos of himself busting moves to thousands on TikTok.
Two years after posting his first video with his daughter, Richard Mounfield from Meir, now has 57,000 followers.
He said he aims to promote body positivity in his videos, which are often filmed at the butcher's shop.
Inspired by his success, he will stream a 24-hour charity danceathon to raise money for local hospice Dougie Macmillan, in memory of his brother.
Mr Mounfield's brother died in 2021 and received end of life care from the hospice, who were described as "amazing" by the butcher.
The charity provides hospice care for free to people in Stoke-on-Trent and north Staffordshire.
'Having a laugh'
"I'm not doing TikTok for anything other than having a laugh," Mr Mounfield said.
"I don't ask for anything, I don't ask for gifts. Every single penny is going to Dougie Mac."
As well as raising money, Mr Mounfield wants to promote body positivity on the app.
"You get a lot of people who won't do videos because they think they're too big or they can't dance," he said.
"I don't really believe in that kind of stuff - you just do what you want to do."
Many of Mr Mounfield's videos are filmed at work, giving fans a glimpse into his life on his page @richardmounfield74.
"I go live when I'm at work sometimes, obviously when the boss isn't in, and people like seeing that, because obviously I make sausages and that's not something you see every day," the TikTok sensation said.
Mr Mounfield will use Angela Beardmore School of Dance's studio in Hanley for the charity event, which will start at 08:00 BST and end at 08:00 BST the next day.
"People can come and have a boogie with me," he said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk