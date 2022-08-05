Teen on crutches who raped two women in Tamworth jailed
A man who raped two women while on crutches and wearing a leg brace has been jailed for 10 years.
Aaron Hadley, 18, attacked his first victim, a 19-year-old woman, in a bar on Market Street, Tamworth, on 31 October, Staffordshire Police said.
Fifty minutes later he raped a 17-year-old girl on George Street and attacked her with a crutch.
Hadley was sentenced to 10 years in prison at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.
He was found guilty of two counts of rape and three of assault causing actual bodily harm but cleared of two charges of sexual assault after a trial.
On the same night, the 19-year-old, from Birmingham, also attacked another woman, leaving her temporarily unconscious and a man who tried to help her, the force said.
Det Con Beth Otter said: "I want to praise the victims for having the bravery and strength to come forward and I hope it brings them some comfort that justice has been done."
