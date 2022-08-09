Audlem Parish Council: Police probe ‘suspicious’ cash transactions
- Published
Possible "suspicious transactions" around a parish council's bank account are being investigated by police.
Cheshire Police said inquiries into cash transactions at Audlem Parish Council were at an early stage.
The authority said it was "deeply concerned" and had appointed a forensic accountant.
The parish council added investigations were being "urgently pursued" and it would ensure reports into findings would be made public.
Cheshire East Council said it was "aware of matters of concern" and the Cheshire Association of Local Councils was providing support to the authority.
"Councillors are deeply concerned about what has happened and will work tirelessly to ensure that the parish council continues to look after the interests of all residents," Audlem Parish Council said in a statement.
Police said officers were establishing exactly what had taken place and the activity had also been reported to the authority's bank, Santander.
A Santander spokesperson said the bank was "careful to meet its legal and regulatory responsibilities" but would not comment on individual cases.
