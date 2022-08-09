Stoke-on-Trent man's 'unexplained' sudden death investigated
The sudden death of a 37-year-old man in Stoke-on-Trent is being treated as unexplained, police said.
Emergency services were called to an address at Cromwell Court on Stafford Street in Hanley at about 18:30 BST on Monday, Staffordshire Police said.
The man was confirmed dead at the scene when police officers and paramedics arrived.
The Staffordshire force said it had launched an investigation into the circumstances of his death.
