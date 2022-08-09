Tamworth football fans 'damage rival coach' after match
Up to 30 football fans allegedly smashed the windows of a rival club's coach on which children were onboard.
Police are investigating reports that Tamworth Football Club supporters threw rocks at Ilkeston Town's vehicle after Saturday's 1-1 draw.
Richard France, who was inside the coach, said supporters had been left shaken by the attack.
Tamworth FC said it "does not condone any forms of violence" and has launched an investigation.
Staffordshire Police said officers were called to Cross Street just after 17:00 BST following reports that 20 to 30 Tamworth supporters had damaged the coach.
The force confirmed two windows had been broken and a video circulating on Twitter shows a large hole in one of them.
Mr France told the BBC there had been "no animosity" with home fans leading up to the disturbance on the vehicle, where children were onboard.
"I won't be coming back to Tamworth as we didn't feel welcome," he added.
Witnesses are urged to contact police.
